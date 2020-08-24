Verma writes to BCCI, expresses concern over Patna stadium

New Delhi, Aug 24 : Aditya Verma, Secretary of Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB), has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raising concerns over the present condition of the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna.

The multi-purpose stadium in the state capital has so far hosted three ODI matches, including one from the 1996 ICC World Cup.

In the letter accessed by IANS, Verma wrote to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and other board officials: “I am writing this letter with a lot of pain, especially to our legendary cricketer of the country, who is currently the respected President of Indian cricket board.

“Once a witness of the 1996 World Cup match between Kenya and Zimbabwe, the stadium has hosted a lot of Ranji Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Duleep Trophy matches as well.

“The current president of the BCCI had also played at the stadium…,” he added.

Verma further said that before leaving the BCCI office, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had granted a sum of Rs 10.80 crore to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), an affiliated body of the BCCI, for the development of infrastructure in Bihar.

“After getting huge money from the BCCI, the newly elected body of BCA started making illegal expenses in the name of cricket,” he said, alleging that the BCA has not been using the money allotted to them for development of infrastructure and other cricket activities in the state.

The CAB Secretary concluded the letter saying: “Players have failed to get their match fees, TA and DA by the BCA. Look at the current status of Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. I want to know from respected officials of the BCCI, when will you people give justice to the talented cricketers of Bihar?”

Along with the letter, he also attached some recent photos of the stadium.

Verma had earlier written to the BCCI, asking them to look into the affairs of BCA so that the “future of the game is not harmed” in the state. In the letter, he had thrown light on the “fractious state of affairs” in the BCA.

Source: IANS

