Very good chance: Anderson on Broad overtaking his haul

Manchester, July 28 : Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson said that he expects his teammate and new ball partner Stuart Broad to surpass his record as their country’s highest-ever Test wicket-taker if the latter carries forward his current form.

Broad has continued his scintillating form from the Ashes and England’s tour of South Africa last year into the ongoing series against the West Indies. He is the highest wicket-taker in the series despite being dropped for the first Test and on Tuesday, became only the fourth fast bowler in history to surpass 500 Test wickets.

“The way Stuart’s bowled in the last two games has been absolutely phenomenal and an absolute credit to himself and the work he’s put in over the last few years,” Anderson told Sky Sports before the start of play on Day 5 of the third Test at Old Trafford.

“He’s now getting the ball to shape away again. We’ve seen how lethal he is with that wobble seam that nips back and hits batsmen on the pads. It’s incredible to watch and a real inspiration, not just for the younger members of the team but for me, seeing someone like Stuart work as hard as he has, and deal with the things that he’s had to deal with over the last few years.

“There’s a very good chance that he’ll get more wickets to me if he carries on like this,” Anderson said. “I heard him say the other day, why can’t he carry on until he’s my age and that’s absolutely true. He’s in great shape.

“He’s working so hard on his game and whenever he gets the opportunity to play, as we saw in South Africa and against Australia last year, he leads the attack brilliantly. He can go on and get as many wickets as he wants.”

Anderson expressed awe at how frequently Broad gets on a roll in a spell and blows away batting line-ups. “I quite like to be six foot six,” said the 37-year-old when asked if there is any part of Broad’s game that he would like to have. “That’d be a nice addition to what I’ve got. But to be honest I’m always amazed at how he gets on a spell and just blows people away.

“He got three wickets in 14 balls in the first innings, and his six-for. He just gets on a roll and I don’t feel like I’ve got that in my game. If I get a five-for, it seems to take me a few days to get it.”

Source: IANS

