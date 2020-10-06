Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for COVID-19, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday.

He has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata in the morning, she said.

The 85-year-old actor had a fever for the last three days and he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, she added.

“Baba (father) is stable now. He is fully conscious.

He is under observation due to his advancing age,” Basu told PTI.

Chatterjee has been shifted to a cabin, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

In the last two months, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor had been shooting for a biopic and a documentary on his life.

Source: ANI