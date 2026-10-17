Veteran BJP leader LK Advani hospitalised in Delhi

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janta Party leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with pulmonary issues, sources said.

The 98-year-old leader was taken to the hospital in Jasola Vihar at around 7.30 pm on Friday, October 16, the sources said.

The hospital said Advani is currently undergoing treatment and that a statement on his health would be issued shortly.

Advani is currently in the ICU at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant in neurology, the hospital said in a statement.

His condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation, it said.

Advani served as the BJP President on multiple occasions and was India’s deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004. He played a vital role in turning the BJP into a major national force.