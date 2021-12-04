Veteran journalist Vinod Dua no more

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua has passed away on Saturday, December 4, confirmed his daughter and actress Mallika Dua.

Mallika took to social media and confirmed the news of her father’s death. Vinod Dua had been admitted and was being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Delhi.

Mallika shared a picture of her father and wrote, “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall.”

The 67-year-old journalist, who’s a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV had lost his wife Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. She was a radiologist.

Vinod and Padmavati had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for the deadly virus. His health has reportedly suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals.