Veterans’ Day celebrated, tri-service centenarian honoured

New Delhi, Jan 14 : Colonel Prithipal Singh (retd), who recently celebrated his 100th birthday and has the unique distinction of serving in all three services, was presented with a silver salver on behalf of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Veterans’ Day on Friday.

The CDS acknowledged his rich and varied experience, including participation in active operations, which are a source of inspiration for the younger generations.

The Indian military celebrated Veterans’ Day on Friday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all three service chiefs meeting veterans throughout the day.

Rajnath Singh addressed armed forces veterans on the occasion in Bengaluru on Thursday. The CDS was also present.

In Delhi, Indian Navy chief, Admiral Karambir Singh released song “Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, dedicated to the bravehearts of Bangladesh and India, and commemorating their valour and courage during the 1971 War, on the occasion of Veterans Day celebrations on at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan.

The song has been written by Kumar Vishwas and sung by Romy. Chris Powell has composed and produced the music for this song under the creative directorship of Nairrit Das.

In Mumbai, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the newly-erected “Victory at Sea Monument ‘Gaurav Stambh'” within the Naval Dockyard premises.

Western Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, laid a wreath at a solemn ceremony to pay tribute those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation.

Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashta Naval Area, Rear Admiral Srinivas Vennam, Air Officer Commanding, Maritime Air Operations, Air Vice Marshal Shiv Ratan Singh, and Chief of Staff, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, Major General Raj Sinha, as also veterans from all three services laid wreaths on behalf of the respective services.

The Western Naval Command chief later interacted with the attendees over tea at the force headquarters.

In addition to the formal ceremony, an e-Rally was organised for the larger ex-servicemen community over a virtual platform to effectively reach out to them without violating any Covid protocols. Towards this, e-kiosks were set up and manned by services representatives to resolve queries and address difficulties being faced by the veterans.

January 14 marks the day in 1953, when Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, retired from service.

