VH slams MLA Dharmareddy for his comments on weaker sections

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader VH today came down heavily on Parakal assembly constituency MLA Challa Dharma Reddy. He condemned the comments made by the MLA over government employees from

Weaker sections community. Speaking to media persons , VH said that the weaker sections had not opposed the law of prime minister narendra Modi to provide reservations to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from the upper castes communities of the state despite the fact that several people had opposed the same.

He asked the MLA if they were not uneducated and wondered if the education was meant for the upper castes communities. He demanded the chief minister of the state KCR to take action against their party MLA if he was really committed towards the weaker sections of the state.

He said the he was holding a meeting with the leaders of all communities in the city to condemn the comments of the MLA and demanded the MLA to come to the meeting and render apology on the issue.

