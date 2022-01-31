VHP, Bajrang Dal put up ‘Hindus only’ posters at Mangalore fair

Members of the Hindutva outfits Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal put up a poster at a fair in Mangalore asking Hindus not to indulge in trade with vendors from other religions.

The poster instructed Hindus not to buy from vendors of other faiths during festivals, fairs, and public programs. Hindu vendors have been asked to put up saffron flags in front of their shops for people to identify them among others.

A poster put up on the ground where the fair was held stated that the ground was only open to those who worshipped Hindu gods and not for those who ruin and mock the sanctity of their Hindu gods.

In the video from the fair that surfaced on Twitter, on Monday, every stall put up has a saffron flag hoised in front of it.

#VHP & #BajrangDal has put up a poster in #Mangalore asking #Hindus not to buy items from people of other faiths during festivals,fairs and public programmes. #Hindu vendors have been asked to put up #saffron banners in front of their shops to distinct themselves from others. pic.twitter.com/KQWxDVZsgV — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 31, 2022

As state elections approach the country finds itself amidst communal unrest with miscreants and outfits attempting to disrupt peace by creating a rift between communities that would benefit political parties attempting to garner votes of a certain community.