VHP chief lauds Allahabad HC’s observation on the cow, says it’s erudite

New Delhi: The issue of cow protection was more important to Mahatma Gandhi than Swaraj and when the majority community has such a belief, why should the minorities insist on eating beef? asked Vishva Hindu Parishad international working president Alok Kumar on Thursday.

“Mahatma Gandhi had said that the question of cow protection is more important to him than Swaraj. When the majority community has such a belief, why should minority communities insist on eating beef?” the VHP president said.

This comes a day after the Allahabad High Court observed that cows are an integral part of the Indian culture and suggested that the Central government give fundamental rights to the animal and declare it as the national animal.

Also Read Cow protection be made fundamental right of Hindus: Allahabad HC

“The judgment given by the Allahabad High Court is most welcome. It is an erudite decision. The cow is the mother of the majority of Indian society. Cow’s milk has always nourished the entire society. There is a belief that cows have 33 crores God and Goddess inside it,” Alok Kumar said further.

“It is a truth that apart from the Hindus, the Muslim rulers also considered it as an important part of India’s culture during their reign,” he added.

The Court’s observations came as a single bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav was hearing the bail application of a person named Javed who was arrested under the Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh. The bail application was rejected by the court.

Justice Yadav said that the central government should table a bill in Parliament to give fundamental rights to cows. He further said that strict laws should be enacted to punish those harming the animal.