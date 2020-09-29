VHP demands death sentence for Hathras gang-rape culprits

New Delhi, Sep 29 : The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demanded the death sentence for the culprits in the gang-rape of a Dalit young woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh after she died in a Delhi hospital earlier in the day.

Dubbing the crime “shocking”, the VHP said: “It is a blot on humanity and shameful for all of us. We demand death sentence for the guilty.”

The VHP also demanded compensation and security to the 19-year-old victim’s family. It said that it must be ensured that such crimes did not occur in the future.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.