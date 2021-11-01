VHP demands Telangana govt to pass anti-conversion law

Hyderabad: Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) international working president, Alok Kumar on Sunday called for an anti-conversion law to be passed by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He also demanded the Government of India to release all Hindu temples from state control.

The organization called on all states to hand over the authority of all temples to the Hindu Society, requesting the Union government to pass a law in this regard. Furthermore, Kumar expressed his concerns over the alleged mass conversions taking place in the two Telugu states.

Addressing the media here, Kumar stated that, like Uttar Pradesh and other states, the Telangana government should also pass an anti-conversion law. He further stated, “We have also asked the central government to enact a law against religious conversions.”

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Kumar has also urged the Telangana to formulate laws for the protection of cows.

The president of the right-wing organization also stated, “We have asked the central government (to make a law against religious conversions) and we will intensify our efforts. A representation has been submitted to the government and we are hopeful that it will be considered”.