VHP, Ganesh Utsava Samiti to protest against restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 23rd August 2020 11:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti have called for a state-wide protest against the state government’s restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri celebrations.


Telangana State president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Ramaraju told ANI, “We have been celebrating Ganesh festival for many years and this festival would connect people. But this year because of COVID-19 we were doubtful whether we would celebrate it. Now that the unlock phase has started, we celebrated the festival according to the guidelines released by the central government.”


“However, the Telangana government is differing in its actions. The High Court gave a judgment that people don’t have to take permission for conducting pooja but still a few people were against our culture.

The government didn’t even listen to the orders of the Home Minister. Hindus are protesting against this act. Tomorrow at 11 AM the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samiti have called for a state-wide peaceful protest against the hurdles by KCR Government in the celebration of Ganesh Festival and Navratri in the state,” he added.

Source: ANI
