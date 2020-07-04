VHP man offers himself for corona vaccine’s human trials

New Delhi: Amid reports of India’s COVID-19 vaccine given a green signal for human trials, a top functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has offered himself for it.

Surendra jain, VHP’s joint general secretary has written in this regard to the Vice Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of health sciences in Rohtak, which is one of the hospital whose head was written a letter by ICMR DG Balram Bhargava to begin human clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Offering himself for the human trial, Jain wrote, “I will be ready, whenever you call me for these trials.”

The vaccine is being developed jointly by Bharat Biotech and ICMR. Bhargava wrote in a letter informing about the clinical trials to heads of King George College, Vishakapatnam; Pt BD Sharma PGIMS University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and AIIMS New Delhi Director Randeep Guleria among others.

Source: IANS