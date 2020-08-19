VHP slams state govt for discouraging Ganesh Utsav celebrations

By Neha Updated: 20th August 2020 12:07 am IST
Ganesh Utsav

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad slammed the state government for cautioning youths not to celebrate Ganesh Utsav amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaraju, president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Telangana told ANI, “There are no restrictions on Ganesh Utsav celebrations but in view of COVID-19 pandemic, we have to follow the guidelines. More than five people should not gather at pandals. They should also wear facial masks, take adequate measures for sanitisation and physical distancing during the celebration.”

“The mandap organisers shall take the responsibility of the same in order to ensure that the Ganesh Utsav does not spread COVID-19,” said Ramaraju.

“The state government is calling Hindu youths at the district level and harassing and threatening them to book cases against them. We condemn the officials who are asking them not to perform pooja as it is wrong.”

Source: ANI
