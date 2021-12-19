VHP to launch campaign against religious conversion

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 19th December 2021 7:21 am IST
Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Kolkata: The VHP will launch a campaign against religious conversion from December 20 to 31 in the country, its national joint general secretary Surendra Jian sid on Saturday.

Jain, who was speaking to reporters, demanded a law against forced interfaith marriages and for denying benefits due to Dalits and Hindu tribals who convert to other faiths.

He claimed that large-scale conversion had taken place during the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

MS Education Academy

“We are in talks with Centre. This is not a political issue. We urge both the central and state governments, belonging to whichever parry, to stop forcible conversion by Muslim and Christian preachers,” the VHP leader added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button