Vice President pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to India’s first president Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, saying he was a selfless leader who played a key role in shaping the polity of the country.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad became the first president of India and was at the helm during 1950-62.

He also headed the Constituent Assembly.

“My humble tributes to former president of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary today. He was a selfless & visionary leader who played a significant role in shaping the polity of India. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and compassion for others,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Source: PTI