Vice-President Poll 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others cast votes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cast his vote along with other parliamentarians for the vice-presidential elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast his vote in the Parliament as voting to elect the country’s next Vice-President began on Saturday.

Voting for the Vice Presidential election in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate is pitted against the Opposition nominee Margaret Alva began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are entitled to vote in the vice presidential election.

Votes will be counted today itself and the next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.

