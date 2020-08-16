Vicky Kaushal plays ‘Ae watan’ on Veena to celebrate Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 : Actor Vicky Kaushal was in the mood for a classical music session on Independence Day. In a new video he posted on Instagram, Vicky wears an off-white kurta and plays the veena.

He plays the song “Ae Watan” from the 2018 film “Raazi”, which cast him opposite Alia Bhatt.

“Ae Watan, Watan mere, abaad rahe Tu! Shukriya @radhikaveenasadhika ji,” Vicky captioned the video.

Radhika is Vicky’s music teacher who helps him hone his skills at playing the instrument.

Sharing Vicky’s post, Radhika wrote on Instagram: “Thanks Vicky for being a wonderful student.”

On the film front, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

