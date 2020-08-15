Vicky Kaushal treats fans with a sitar version of ‘Ae Watan’ on Independence Day

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 15th August 2020 6:10 pm IST
Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday treated his fans by showing his sitar skills as he played ‘Ae Watan’ from his 2018 film ‘Raazi,’ on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor posted to Instagram, a video as he showcased his sarod skills. In the clip, the actor is seen sporting a white chikankari kurta as he effortlessly slides his fingers over the musical instrument. The actor is seen engrossed in playing the tune, as he holds the stringed instrument.

Along with the video, the ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor wrote in the caption, “Ae Watan, Watan mere, abaad rahe Tu! Shukriya @radhikaveenasadhika Ji.”
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised Kaushal’s sitar skills and commented, “Kya baat hai Vicky.” (with 3 clapping hand emojis)

Siddhanth Chaturvedi left a heart emoji in the comments section as he liked the ‘Masaan’ actor’s sitar skills.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan also commented, “That’s so lovely Vicky !! My first instrument was Veena !! Great hearing you play this song !! Loads of love.” (with a red heart emoji).

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal posted on Instagram as he celebrated the Independence Day. He shared a video of the national flag with ‘Swades’ song in the backdrop. Alongside the video, he noted, “Happy 74th Independence Day!” (along with a red heart emoji).

Source: ANI
