Vicky Kaushal yearns to break free

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 6:49 pm IST
Mumbai, July 29 : It seems that the ongoing pandemic and preventive measure to stay indoors is taking a toll on Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who yearns to break free.

The actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts along with a still from his 2018 release “Manmarziyaan”, in which he can be seen jumping from the terrace of one building to another.

“Day 15366837…” he wrote as a caption.

The image amused his fans, who commented: “Bhaag Vicky Bhaag”. Another user wrote: “How’s the Josh”.

Earlier this month, Vicky shared a throwback photograph of himself at a gym and said that he misses machines.

Vicky’s Instagram image showed him flaunting a perfectly-chiselled body. The actor completed his look with black basketball shorts, baseball cap and sneakers. In the backdrop, gym equipment can be seen as the actor poses in front of a large mirror.

“I miss machines. #majormissingmonday,” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 7,25,000 likes.

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. His upcoming film brings alive the story of revolutionary Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating General Michael O’Dwyer. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

