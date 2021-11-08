Vicky Kaushal’s home tour – Inside photos, videos

Mumbai: One actor who had managed to capture the hearts of millions in a very short span of time is definitely Vicky Kaushal. In just 6 years of his film career, the actor carved a niche for himself in the acting world and even proved that he can pull off any role no matter how casual or complicated it is.

Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with Masaan (2015). Over the years, the actor went on to feature in noteworthy projects like Raazi (2018) with Alia Bhatt, Sanju (2018) with Ranbir Kapoor. He kicked off 2019 with two back-to-back hits, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manmarziyaan (2019). His recently released ‘Sardar Udham’ was hailed by both audience and critics.

Vicky Kaushal’s Net Worth

As per various online reports, Vicky Kaushal’s net worth is over 35 crores. If the reports are to be believed, the actor’s remuneration per movie is Rs 2 to 3 crore. And it is needless to say that Vicky owns some of the insanely expensive things. One of them is his palatial abode located in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Vicky resides in a lovely apartment that is filled with happy vibes, along with his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, along with younger brother Sunny Kaushal.

Expansive living area with luxurious furniture, wonderful couches and a big balcony with the view of urban scenery during sunsets and sunrises, add more life to the house. Vicky had posted quite a few pictures from his balcony during the lockdown period. The vibrant coloured cushions in shades of pink and orange, the wooden panelling and ample spots for impromptu photoshoots are some other highlights of his cosy abode.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at a few pictures and videos where we got a glimpse of his house. Scroll down and see.

URI actor’s house photos

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina’s Roka Ceremony

On the personal front, Vicky Kaushal is making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif. Reports have it that the couple got engaged on Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s house. It is also being said that Katrina and Vicky will exchange their wedding vows in December in Rajasthan. The wedding preparations are in full swing. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.