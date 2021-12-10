Vicky receives heartwarming welcome from sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif

Published: 10th December 2021
Vicky Kaushal receives heartwarming welcome from his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is extremely happy as she gained a brother in Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Isabelle penned a heartfelt post for Vicky.

“Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” she wrote.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Their wedding ceremony was conducted according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family members and friends.

Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, and Mini Mathur among others were a part of their wedding festivities

