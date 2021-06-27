Vicky sprinkles monochrome magic with gym picture

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th June 2021 7:51 pm IST
Vicky sprinkles monochrome magic with gym picture
Bollywood Actor Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a black and white work out picture on social media.

Vicky posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen sitting on a bench. He’s dressed in a sleeveless hoodie paired with shorts.

The actor is looking down and in the background a stack of dumbbells can be seen.

MS Education Academy

Recently, Vicky shared a video of hiz learning Ginga Capoeira from his trainer.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”.

He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled “Sardar Udham Singh” directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky will also be seen in the comedy drama “Mr Lele”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button