Victim of UP ashram sexual exploitation case examined in court

Sana SikanderUpdated: 28th October 2020 10:23 pm IST

Muzaffarnagar: A child who is the third victim of alleged sexual exploitation of 10 children in an ashram in Shukratal area was examined in a POCSO court here on Wednesday.

POCSO court Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari adjourned the hearing till november 5 for further cross-examination of the child, who is the third victim to give a statement in court.

Swami Bhakti Bhushan Govind Maharaj, owner of the ashram, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly sexually harassing the children and forcing them to work as labourers.

Of the 10 children rescued from the ashram, medical examination showed that four of them were sexually exploited.

