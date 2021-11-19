Victory against injustice: Rahul Gandhi on announcement to repeal farm laws

New Delhi: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated farmers for ‘victory against injustice’.

Expressing his views over the government’s decision, he wrote that farmer’s satyagraha compelled arrogance to bow down its head.

Also Read PM Modi announces repealing of three farm laws

Earlier, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

“There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers,” he said.

“I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws,” Modi said.

“I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh,” he said.

With inputs from agencies