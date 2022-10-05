Video: 16-year-old died after LED TV exploded in UP

Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old boy died after LED TV exploded at his house located in Ghaziabad.

As per media reports, in the incident, the boy’s sister-in-law, mother, and a friend also received injuries.

Though after the incident, the boy, Omendra was rushed to hospital, he died there. His mother and friend, Karan is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Impact of TV explosion

The impact of the TV explosion was so huge that the entire house shook and part of the wall & concrete slabs collapsed.

Speaking to the reporters, Ghaziabad police officer Gyanendra Singh confirmed that in the incident one boy died and another boy and two women received injuries.

Though, the initial police investigation revealed that the cause of the incident is explosion of LED TV that was mounted on the wall, the probe is going on.