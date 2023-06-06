Video: 4 booked for carrying posters of Aurangzeb during procession in Maha

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleged the government makes tall claims of strict action when such incidents come to light but fails to act.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 6th June 2023 8:33 am IST
Assam's child marriage conviction rate: 494 out of 8,773 charge-sheeted
Representative Image

Ahmednagar: Four people were booked for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, a video of which went viral, an official said on Monday.
The Bhingar Camp police official said the procession was held in Fakirwada area at 9am on Sunday.

Also Read
Maha: Hindutva members demand exile of Muslim family over pro-Aurangzeb WhatsApp status

“Amid music and dance in the procession, four youth carried posters of Aurangzeb. An offence was registered against these four under Indian Penal Code for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, as well as other offences,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said such acts will not be pardoned.

MS Education Academy

“If someone flashes the poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” he said.

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil said the state government must take appropriate steps to maintain law and order.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleged the government makes tall claims of strict action when such incidents come to light but fails to act.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 6th June 2023 8:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button