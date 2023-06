Video: 4 booked for carrying posters of Aurangzeb during procession in Maha

Ahmednagar: Four people were booked for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, a video of which went viral, an official said on Monday.

The Bhingar Camp police official said the procession was held in Fakirwada area at 9am on Sunday.

“Amid music and dance in the procession, four youth carried posters of Aurangzeb. An offence was registered against these four under Indian Penal Code for intention to incite a community to commit an offence against another community, hurting religious sentiments, as well as other offences,” he said.

A procession was taken out from Mukundnagar area to offer chadar on the occasion of Hazrat Dambahari Hazrat's urus in Fakirwada area of Ahmednagar city. Meanwhile, in this procession, there has been a scene of dancing with the photo of Aurangzeb. pic.twitter.com/6jDktBL2zW — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said such acts will not be pardoned.

औरंगजेबाचे फोटो जर कोणी झळकवत असेल तर ते इथे मान्य केले जाणार नाही. भारतात आणि विशेषत: महाराष्ट्रात आमचे आराध्य दैवत छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज आणि… pic.twitter.com/ddu2l9CUEe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 5, 2023

“If someone flashes the poster of Aurangzeb, it will not be tolerated. In this country and state, our revered deities are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” he said.

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil said the state government must take appropriate steps to maintain law and order.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleged the government makes tall claims of strict action when such incidents come to light but fails to act.