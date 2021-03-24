Video: Andhra police officer dies of cardiac arrest in middle of badminton game

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck the Andhra Pradesh police department on late Tuesday when a police officer died of cardiac arrest in the middle of a badminton game with friends.

48-year-old Bhagwan Prasad, circle inspector at Ganapavaram police station in Andhra’s West Godavari district was playing a game with his fellow staff in the same town. He was seen actively serving the shuttlecock in the video, moments before he collapsed.

His friends immediately rushed and attempted to save his life, but in vain. Prasad was then taken to the local government hospital, but he is known to have breathed his last en route.

A native of Sajjapurapupadu village in Karpa block of East Godavari district, Bhagwan Prasad joined the police service in 2003 as a constable. He was later promoted as a reserved SI in 2007 and worked in Ganapavaram, Thadepalligudem, Nidadavolu areas of West Godavari district. In 2018, he was further promoted as an CI and was transferred to Kukunoor and then back to Ganapavaram.

Bhagwan Prasad is survived by a wife and two children.