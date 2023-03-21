Video: AP police constable rescues woman from Godavari, feted for gallant

According to the police, Veerababu was proceeding to attend his maternal grandmother's final rites on Friday evening when he noticed a woman jumping from the Yedurlanka bridge into the gushing river.

Amaravati: A police constable was feted by the Andhra Pradesh government for gallantly rescuing a woman who jumped into the Godavari river to commit suicide recently.

Andhra Pradesh director general of police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy felicitated constable Angani Veerababu from Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday for this act with a cash award as well.

“Veerababu’s name has also been recommended for Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Life Saving’,” said an official in a statement on Monday night.

According to the police, Veerababu was proceeding to attend his maternal grandmother’s final rites on Friday evening when he noticed a woman jumping from the Yedurlanka bridge into the gushing Yanam Godavari river.

He immediately jumped into the river estimated to be gushing over a depth of 40 feet to rescue the woman and handed her over to parents.
A video of Veerababu’s heroic act went viral.

