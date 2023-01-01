Video: Atleast 4 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical firm

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot.

Mumbai: At least four people were injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am in the unit located in Igatpuri when some workers were in the premises, he said.

Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, the official said.
At least four people were injured and they were rushed to hospital, the official said.

