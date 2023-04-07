Video: Bandi Sanjay leaves Karimnagar jail in SSC paper leak case

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay was on Friday released from Karimnagar jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case.

Sanjay was detained by police late Wednesday night from his Karimnagar residence. He was granted bail by a magistrate court in the paper leak case on Thursday.

“The court accepted our request and a bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay on sureties worth Rs 20,000. On production of the release order, he will be released from the Karimnagar jail, ” Bandi Sanjay’s lawyer Shyam Sunder Reddy informed on Thursday.

#WATCH | Telangana BJP president & MP Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar district jail after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case pic.twitter.com/gudma2zwVc — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

“However, the court set a condition that he can’t leave India without permission,” the advocate added.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

“Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail,” advocate Karuna Sagar, another lawyer of the BJP state chief, had said.

“We will file contempt proceedings against the investigating officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow,” the lawyer had added.