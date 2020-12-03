[VIDEO] Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto gets engaged

Islamabad: Daughter of first woman prime minister of Pakistan late Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari got engaged to a Dubai-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry on November 27. The ceremony was held at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Bakhtawar Bhutto is the daughter of Benazir Bhutto and former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari.

Taking to the Instagram handle on Monday, Bakhtawar shared a 32-second clip, giving a glimpse of her fairytale engagement ceremony with her fiance Mahmood Choudhry.

In the video, Bakhtawar can be seen walking alongside her father Asif Ali Zardari and her younger sister Asifa Bhutto. However, her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was missing at the ceremony as he was found to be infected with COVID-19 a day ahead of the engagement.

“I have tested positive for #COVID-19 & am self-isolating with mild symptoms. I’ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA (Insha Allah),” tweeted the 32-year-old chief of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The engagement ceremony was attended by politicians, lawyers, and business magnates.

Bakhtawar looked drop dead gorgeous in Nida Azwer’s beautiful outfit. She complimented the look with simple makeup which was done by professional makeup artist and hairstylist Syed Zubair.

However, the Zardari family received huge flak from people for making it mandatory for guests to submit negative COVID-19 test results a day prior to the engagement ceremony.