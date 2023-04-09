Video: Bike racing menace on roads in Hyderabad strikes concern

Hyderabad: The menace of bike races and stunts is back on the Chanchalguda – Malakpet road striking fear in the common road commuters during morning hours.

On Sunday, a group of youngsters were spotted driving scooters and motorcycles at high speed and performing dangerous stunts like wheeling.

Some road users captured the acrobatics of the youngsters on their mobile phones and shared in social media terming it as an act of ‘stupidity in Ramzan’.

Sir stunt in Hyderabad in middle of road @HYDTP area chanchalguda area no traffic police sir we expect any action sir https://t.co/szLfNtiMp0 pic.twitter.com/PQWLlhsQKj — Surya (@yessirrolex) April 9, 2023

Sources said the youngsters from Yakutpura, Dabeerpura, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Edi Bazaar, Madannapet and Noor Khan Bazaar are gathering on the road and performing all dangerous stunts.

“It is very scary. A slight misjudgment or mistake could lead to harm for other motorists. Such mindless acts should not be allowed on the roads,” Abdul Shukhoor, a teacher from Chanchalguda appealed to the Hyderabad police.

The videos went viral on social media and some citizens tagged it to Hyderabad police who assured to take strict action.