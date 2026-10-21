Video: Biker killed in road accident in Telangana’s Siddipet

Due to the impact of the accident, the biker died on the spot.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Biker killed in road accident in Telangana’s Siddipet
Biker killed in road accident in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: In a road accident, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle near St. Mary’s School on the Pragnapur–Jagadevpur road in Telangana’s Siddipet district.

Due to the impact of the accident, the biker died on the spot.

The accident has been captured on CCTV cameras.

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The investigation is ongoing.

Fatal accident near Hyderabad

In a separate accident, two young men died after their Yamaha R15 motorcycle crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Genome Valley police station.

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The deceased were identified as Cosmos, 22, and Sumit, 23, from Jharkhand. Due to the impact of the accident, both were thrown into the air and died on the spot.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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