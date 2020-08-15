Video: BJP leader ‘applies mud’ on his body, says it cures coronavirus

Published: 15th August 2020
New Delhi: After BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal’s famous ‘Bhabhi Ji Papad’ remedy, BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria has made headlines with his ‘effective mud pack’.

The lawmaker from Rajasthan’s Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency, has claimed that applying mud pack and blowing of conch Shell help in fighting coronavirus.

A twitter handle with name Mahua Moitra Fans had shared a video where the MP can be seen sitting in wet mud and speaking about its immunity boosting properties.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time the Rajasthan MP has recommended his ‘Gharelu Nuskhas’. On International Yoga Day, Jaunapuria had said that applying mud on oneself and practicing yoga help cure all the diseases.

Covid-19 and ‘Bhabhi Ji Papad’

Earlier, on July 25th, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy industries, Meghwal while launching the Papad had claimed that the snack provides immunity against Covid-19.

Meghwal had also tagged other ministers and BJP leaders in his tweet, asking them to support the local products.

