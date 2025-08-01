Video: Blade in Dum-ka-roat at oldest bakery in Hyderabad, GHMC responds

Hyderabad: A man found a blade in a Dum-ka–roat he had ordered from Hyderabad’s reputable sweet confectionery, Subhan Bakery, in Nampally.

A video was shared by the customer’s nephew on social media, who tagged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC), raising questions about food quality.

“My uncle found a razor blade in a Subhan Bakery roat, imagine if someone took a bite?” Sibghat wrote.

My uncle found a razor blade in a Subhan Bakery roat, imagine if someone took a bite? @GHMCOnline @AFCGHMC pic.twitter.com/zMjjVcWANP — Sibghat صبغت (@SibghatK) August 1, 2025

GHMC responded to the post asking for details of the bakery and assured strict action against the bakery.

Subhan Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in Hyderabad which offers its patrons its classic sweets, desserts and savouries.

Netizens were quick to react, with many expressing shock while some calling for a ban.

“This is absolutely shocking. This can be very dangerous and possibly kill someone. I hope the authorities will look into this. @cfs_telangana @TelanganaHealth,” said another user

Citizens can inform and address grievances related to food in any shape or form by reaching out to safety officials or contact: 040-21111111, or through the social media app X by tagging assistant food controller of GHMC.