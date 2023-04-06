Video: Cat climbs on Imam during Taraweeh prayers

Taraweeh prayers
Image: Twitter

In a heartwarming incident that has taken the internet by storm, a cat was captured on video climbing onto an imam during Taraweeh prayers, a special form of prayers offered during the holy month of Ramzan.

In the video, the cat can be seen jumping onto the imam’s shoulder, almost licking him as it tries to find a comfortable spot. However, instead of being perturbed by the animal’s presence, the imam acknowledges it with a gentle pet, while the worshippers maintain their concentration and continue their prayers, with their eyes closed.

After the incident that took place in a mosque in Bordj Bou Arreridf, Algeria, in North Africa, video went viral on social media, with millions of views within a few hours.

