Video: Child run over by car has a miraculous escape
Child run over by car has a miraculous escape (Photo: screengrab/ Twitter)

Gorakhpur: A video clip that has gone viral on the social media shows a child miraculously surviving after being run over by a car.

The video clip, taken from CCTV footage, shows the child walking on the street unaccompanied and unaware of the approaching danger.

Suddenly, a car from the opposite direction hits the child and runs over her.

However, the child miraculously survives and manages to stand up on her own shortly after the incident and is seen walking away.

The incident occurred in Gorakhpur district two days ago.

