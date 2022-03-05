Video: Class 2 student goes to Telangana police, says teacher beat him

Hyderabad: In an amusing instance, a child enrolled in the second class complained to the police. When asked for a reason, the child innocently remarked that the teacher had beaten him and hence he wanted officials to take action.

A video of the complaint has gone viral on social media. While some took issue with the teacher man-handling the child, a few others found the video to be highly amusing.

Anil, a small kid who is enrolled in the second standard in a private school at Bayyaram Mandal went to the local police station and complained to the senior inspector. He asked for action to be taken against his teacher.

In the video, the female officer can be seen questioning the child. She asks him where he was hit to which the child points at his leg sullenly. The officials admired the bravery of the kid.

The cops told the kid that they will investigate the issue and take action against the teacher who is alleged to have hit him.