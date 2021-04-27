Doctor, nurse slap each other at Rampur District Hospital

Rampur: Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only the relatives of the patients but also overburdened medical staff are passing through a tough situation. Amid such a situation, an incident took place at Rampur District Hospital on Monday wherein a doctor and nurse slapped each other after entering into a brawl.

According to a report published in India.com, after the relatives of a deceased asked hospital administration to issue a certificate, the nurse approached the doctor. The doctor asked her to submit the case in writing.

When the relatives of the deceased approached her again, she went to the emergency ward and the argument broke out between the nurse and the doctor.

The argument took an ugly turn after the nurse slapped the doctor. Immediately, the doctor also slapped her.

At the time of the incident, many staff members and relatives of the deceased person were present at the spot.

Later, City Magistrate Ramji Mishra said, “I have spoken to both of them. They say they were under stress and overburdened. We will probe this & speak to both of them.”