Video: Doctors pull out 4-feet-long snake from woman’s mouth

Hyderabad: In a hair-raising video which went viral on social media doctors are seen pulling out a 4-foot-long snake from a Russian woman’s mouth. Doctor was horrified as she pulled out the reptile from the woman’s mouth.

The serpent is believed to have slithered in while the woman slept outside. After waking up the woman found that something is wrong with her stomach. She was rushed to the hospital. After checkup doctors told that a snake has slithered into her stomach.

Also Read UP boy claims same snake bit him 8 times in one month

With dexterity the doctors pulled out the snake after inserting a tube in the throat. According to reports, doctors shot complete video of the operation.

The woman is said to be from the Levashi village in Dagestan, which is a mountainous region bordering the Caspian Sea. According to locals, older citizens advise people not to sleep outside because of the risk of snakes entering their mouths.

The Ministry of Health in the Republic of Dagestan said it was investigating the video.