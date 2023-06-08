Video: Fans go gaga over Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan’s chemistry

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut makes headlines often for her controversial opinions, but this time she is gaining attention for a video of her and actor Salman Khan which is going viral on the internet.

The actress recently shared a throwback video of her on her Instagram story. Kangana appeared on Salman’s show Dus ka Dum back then. In the video, the actress dons a lehenga over her clothes, and Salman asks the audience to clap, appreciating her confidence. The actor says, “Taaliyaan..how sporting, yaar.” The actress then dances to Madhuri Dixit’s famous song “Dhak Dhak”.

Kangana wrote the caption, “OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren’t anymore?” which she reposted from one of her fan accounts which brought back the video from the archives.

Netizens are expressing their excitement regarding the video. Several fans wished to see them in a movie together. A user commented, “Omggg they both the way I love them and desperately waiting them to do a movie together.” Another user commented, “Most beautiful actress and actor in Bollywood film industry. They should do a romantic comedy-type film as a lead pair.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Kangana talked about how Salman is a good friend of hers. The actress attended Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party too. The actress said, “Salman is a very good friend of mine, usne party pe bulaya, toh main chali gayi (he called me for his party, so I went). As simple as that.”

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’. Salman Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has Tiger 3 next.