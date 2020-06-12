Video of Fatima Sana Shaikh learning Kathak goes viral

Mumbai: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is utilizing her time in learning new form of dance. In the video that went viral on social media, the actress can be seen virtually learning Kathak dance.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an Indian actress who played many roles in movies. As a child artist, she played a role in Chahi 420 and One 2 ka 4.

She is famously known for her acting in movie, “Dangal”.

What is Kathak dance?

It is one of the eight major form of classical dances of India. The dance has long history.

Although during the British era, the dance declined, it was revived after independence of India.

Actress Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani

During the lockdown time, many actresses including Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Moni Roy and others shared the videos of their dance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Cvl0BJk6A

Earlier, Disha Patani shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she was seen performing a hip-hop routine to Beyonce’s track ‘Yoncé’, whereas, in another video, Nora Fatehi pulls off a fusion of Afro, Urban and Dancehall styles of dancing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HVm8Pgs5Y

Actress Moni Roy

Mouni Roy who wanted to try something new was seen performing dance in traditional dress. Mouni Roy had captioned the video, “Reading, constant state of mind, dancing constant state of being.

