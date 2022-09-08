Video: Girl fights off phone snatcher as he attempts to rob her

In the clip, the woman can be seen fighting off the man trying to snatch her mobile phone. She caught hold of the person by his T-shirt and the phone fell to the ground. The miscreant then fled the scene.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th September 2022 4:52 pm IST
Woman fights off snatcher in Badarpur
Woman fights off snatcher- Screen Grab

New Delhi: A young woman fought off a man allegedly trying to snatch her mobile phone in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident of attempted snatching came to light after a purported video of the episode surfaced on social media, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30 pm on September 4.

The woman, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend at Tajpur Pahari. She showed bravery and fought off the man, Pandey said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30 pm on September 4.

The woman, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend at Tajpur Pahari. She showed bravery and fought off the man, Pandey said.

An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

