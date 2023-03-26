Video: Guard stops Muslim man from praying at Ottawa rly station in Canada

Canadian authorities have taken action against a security guard for objecting to a Muslim man offering prayers in a secluded corner of a train station in Ottawa, Canada.

Ahmad, on Monday at the Ottawa train station, offered prayers in an empty corner of the station after which the guard walked up to him and asked him not to pray there but instead to pray outside.

The incident occurred when Ahmad was reportedly waiting for a delayed bus from Toronto.

In videos from the incident that emerged on social media, the security guard can be seen arguing with Ahmad asking him not to pray at the station. “Don’t pray here. We don’t want you praying here. You are bothering our other customers. Okay?” says the guard.

“Not one person has anything to say. I went to the end of the hallway,” retorted Ahmad.

“Pray outside next time. Okay?” demands the guard and attempts to walk away when Ahmad questions, “Outside in the cold, when I am here inside?”.

When the guard persists and asks him to “pray outside” threatening to complain to his employer, Ahmad firmly holds his ground and asks him to go ahead and complain.

According to reports, an inquiry into the “regrettable and saddening incident” has also begun.

“What was I doing that was so wrong? I don’t understand. This is Canada?” Ahmad questions in a video statement.

The rail company, Via Rail, apologised and said that it condemns Islamophobia.

VIA Rail apologizes to the individuals involved & to the entire Muslim community for the incident at our Ottawa Station. We strongly condemn and will not tolerate any form of discriminatory behaviour. Read our full statement: https://t.co/pDRylDenlP pic.twitter.com/uFql7pTnwS — VIA Rail Canada (@VIA_Rail) March 21, 2023

“I was so in shock at the fact that what made you come with that confidence to speak to me like that could have been anybody, Jewish, Christian, Hindu whatever faith, whatever your religion maybe, that could have been you,” Ahmad told BBC, narrating the incident.