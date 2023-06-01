Video: Here’s how astronauts do ablution, pray in outer space

Followers of the Saudi astronaut, Ali Al-Qarni, asked about the way he performs prayers in outer space, and he answered them practically in a video on social media.

In a video clip, Ali Al-Qarni said that the astronauts float continuously and the direction of qiblah can be determined by fixing our feet using one of the devices prepared for that.

He showed a piece of iron installed on the space station.

After fixing the feet, a person can pray towards the planet, and prostration is very difficult, and that is replaced by bowing as much as possible.

As for ablution (Wudu), Al-Qarni explained how the water comes out of the water bag (water is kept in space stations in special bags) in the form of bubbles, and Ali grabbed a towel and tried to collect the bubbles with it until it became wet, and he said that they use it to wipe the body and thus perform ablution.

ما بين تكبيرة وركعة وسجود .. كيف نصلي في الفضاء؟ 🕋

شرحتها لكم 👇🏻



This is how we get prepared and pray in space.#ksa2space — Ali Alqarni (@AstroAli11) May 28, 2023

On Wednesday morning, Rayyannah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni arrived on Earth after completing a successful eight-day AX-2 mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

They carried out several science experiments during their time on the ISS, including ones focused on life sciences and weather technology.

The two Saudi astronauts were launched into space towards the International Station on Sunday, May 21, from Launch Complex “39A” at the Kennedy Space Center of the American Space Agency “NASA”, on a journey that took about 15 hours.