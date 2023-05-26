Video: Here’s the first look of India’s new Parliament

PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the newly-constructed complex.

“The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” the PM tweeted along with the video.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

New Parliament at a glance

The newly-constructed Parliament has a larger seating capacity that can accommodate 770 people in Lok Sabha and 384 in Rajya Sabha at any given time. The Lok Sabha hall also has an additional capacity of 1,140 seats to host joint sessions.

The new building has been constructed near the existing Parliament at Sansad Marg. It features state-of-art technology like biometrics for an easy voting process, programmable microphones, digital language interpretation, and recording infrastructure to produce real-time metadata with extra safety features. The construction of the new Parliament was completed within three years and five months at a cost of Rs 861.9 crore.