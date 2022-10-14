Video: Hospital staff, neighbours attack each other over parking quarrel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A doctor and employees from a private hospital, as well as their neighbours on Thursday, fought one other at Lal Darwaza in Hyderabad’s Shalibanda police limits over a protracted car parking issue.

On Friday, CCTV footage from the hospital premises showing neighbours barging in and abusing personnel went viral on social media.

According to Dr. Neha Singh of ESSEL Clinics and Hospitals, the neighbours were preventing entrance to the facility by parking their vehicles. When an emergency patient had to be taken inside on Thursday, there was also a vehicle in the way.

When a doctor and others intervened to clear the path and advise them not to approach the cops, the opposing party returned with sticks and attacked. They injured the personnel and vandalised the furnishings, she said. Shalibanda police, on the other hand, stated that there was another version of the occurrence.

When the medical personnel approached them to clear the way, a 70-year-old guy, a family member at the neighbouring property, reportedly sustained a leg fracture. The medical personnel allegedly attacked the septuagenarian and shoved him aside, inflicting significant harm, which prompted his son and others to return and fight the employees.

Both sides had been having a parking conflict for quite some time. Both parties, according to the police, filed accusations against each other. In addition, First Information Reports were opened based on preliminary results.

The hospital personnel was charged under IPC Section 324 – Intentionally inflicting bodily harm by hazardous methods. The neighbours were charged under Sections 324, 448 (home trespass), and 427 (causing damage). The investigation is underway.