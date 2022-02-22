Video: Huge pole at Andhra temple crashes down during installation

Guntur: A Huge temple pole (Dwajasthambam) came crashing down during the process of installation at a temple in Paditivaripalem of Piduguralla Mandal in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

A dwajasthamabam is normally associated with Hindu God Rama’s temple and they are seen across the country.

According to Sakshi, as part of temple restoration works, the old dwajasthambam was dislocated and was being reinstalled on Monday. A video surfaced online from the incident and the situation was quite worrisome.

My heart skipped a few beats watching this video.

While erecting a massive dwajasthambham at the Ramalayam today at Panditivaripalem village in Guntur district- the dwajasthambham came down crashing.

Luckily, everyone escaped unhurt! #Accident #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/LRAgVcyNMj — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 21, 2022

The two cranes caught onto the pole near its top from both sides are seen trying to position it precisely at its base. A in charge of the installation is heard announcing instructions on a mic, asking people to step away. The bottom of the pole is seen swinging dangerously from side to side, and when its installation is seen at hand, several men in the video can be seen moving forward to surround the pole and help properly lower it onto its base.

The person making announcements is heard chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ thereby stressing the culmination of the event. However, as the pole is suddenly brought down onto the base as both cranes let go of their hooks at the same time, the pole is seen separated off due to the impact and falling to the side. The men surrounding the pole are seen running away immediately, thereby narrowly escaping injuries.