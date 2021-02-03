Video: Hyderabad man attacks woman with axe in an act of revenge

Hyderabad: In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old woman was attacked with an axe by a man who she had previously complained against. Vimala, the victim, faced a direct onslaught by the attacker, who was identified as Rahul Goud. The entire episode was caught on CCTV cameras.

The incident is believed to have transpired around 6.30 p.m. earlier this week on Monday. The lady was in fact holding a baby in her arms when she was attacked. As seen in the video, Goud simpy comes on a moped, gets down and immediately goes after Vimala, whose hand was injured in the attack, as the axe directly landed on her arm.

In the CCTV video that went viral, Vimala had run back into her hous eon seeing Goud, who then lunges to attack two other women who were outside Vimala’s house. The attacker then quicly gets away on his moped. The incident took place under the Meerpet police station limits, which falls under the Rachakonda commissionerate.

The Meerpet police said that Goud attacked Vimala to take revenge on her as she previously got him arrested for harassment. He is said to be Vimala’s family friend. Rahul was earlier charged under the Nirbhaya Act (Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013) in December and was subsequently imprisoned.

The police further informed that they are in search of the absconding accused and also said that he is charged for house-trespass for the assault, and will be charged for or wrongful restraint and attempt to murder. Vimala is currently undergoing treated at a private multispecialty hospital.